Recap: SP Plus Q4 Earnings
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SP Plus missed estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $51.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SP Plus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.24
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.49
|0.27
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|150.22M
|136.58M
|119.75M
|121.45M
|Revenue Actual
|161.60M
|141.20M
|246.70M
|119.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings