American Software: Q3 Earnings Insights
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Software beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $4.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.11
|0.11
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|29.69M
|28.40M
|28.70M
|27.91M
|Revenue Actual
|31.21M
|29.27M
|28.57M
|27.68M
