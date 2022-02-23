American Software: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Software beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $4.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 17.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Software's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.09 Revenue Estimate 29.69M 28.40M 28.70M 27.91M Revenue Actual 31.21M 29.27M 28.57M 27.68M

