Rayonier Adv Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights
Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rayonier Adv Materials missed estimated earnings by 270.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $134.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 6.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.74
|0.39
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|0.14
|-0.43
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|383.87M
|523.07M
|520.03M
|445.90M
|Revenue Actual
|374.00M
|341.00M
|465.00M
|508.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings