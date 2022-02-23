Rayonier Adv Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights

Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rayonier Adv Materials missed estimated earnings by 270.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $134.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 6.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.74 0.39 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.21 0.14 -0.43 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 383.87M 523.07M 520.03M 445.90M Revenue Actual 374.00M 341.00M 465.00M 508.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.