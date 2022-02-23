Recap: TransMedics Group Q4 Earnings
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
TransMedics Group missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.42.
Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 9.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransMedics Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.39
|-0.29
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|6.35M
|7.80M
|7.10M
|6.04M
|Revenue Actual
|5.37M
|8.17M
|7.05M
|7.63M
