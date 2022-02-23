 Skip to main content

Recap: TransMedics Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:19pm   Comments
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransMedics Group missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 9.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransMedics Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.28 -0.29 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.47 -0.39 -0.29 -0.23
Revenue Estimate 6.35M 7.80M 7.10M 6.04M
Revenue Actual 5.37M 8.17M 7.05M 7.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

