Centennial Resource Dev: Q4 Earnings Insights
Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Centennial Resource Dev beat estimated earnings by 75.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $168.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Centennial Resource Dev's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.04
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|251.02M
|187.74M
|157.06M
|142.46M
|Revenue Actual
|288.50M
|232.58M
|192.39M
|148.08M
