Centennial Resource Dev: Q4 Earnings Insights

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Centennial Resource Dev beat estimated earnings by 75.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $168.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centennial Resource Dev's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.04 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 -0.09 -0.12 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 251.02M 187.74M 157.06M 142.46M Revenue Actual 288.50M 232.58M 192.39M 148.08M

