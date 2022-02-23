Recap: Dril-Quip Q4 Earnings
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dril-Quip missed estimated earnings by 206.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $9.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dril-Quip's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.10
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.53
|-0.47
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|85.64M
|83.97M
|87.21M
|88.29M
|Revenue Actual
|83.00M
|80.80M
|81.24M
|87.23M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings