Recap: Dril-Quip Q4 Earnings

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Dril-Quip missed estimated earnings by 206.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $9.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dril-Quip's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.10 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.53 -0.47 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 85.64M 83.97M 87.21M 88.29M Revenue Actual 83.00M 80.80M 81.24M 87.23M

