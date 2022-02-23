Recap: Live Nation Entertainment Q4 Earnings
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Live Nation Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 84.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.96 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was up $2.47 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 15.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Live Nation Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-1.2
|-1.55
|-2.30
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|-0.9
|-1.44
|-2.04
|Revenue Estimate
|2.14B
|550.66M
|291.79M
|209.62M
|Revenue Actual
|2.70B
|575.95M
|290.61M
|237.30M
