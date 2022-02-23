 Skip to main content

Recap: Live Nation Entertainment Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:06pm   Comments
Recap: Live Nation Entertainment Q4 Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 84.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.96 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was up $2.47 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 15.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Live Nation Entertainment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -1.2 -1.55 -2.30
EPS Actual 0.19 -0.9 -1.44 -2.04
Revenue Estimate 2.14B 550.66M 291.79M 209.62M
Revenue Actual 2.70B 575.95M 290.61M 237.30M

