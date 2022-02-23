Recap: Encore Capital Gr Q4 Earnings

Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 18.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.14.

Revenue was up $25.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 9.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encore Capital Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.07 1.86 2.13 EPS Actual 2.66 3.31 2.97 1.30 Revenue Estimate 371.66M 373.92M 377.37M 375.25M Revenue Actual 412.62M 427.74M 416.84M 382.61M

