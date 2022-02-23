Recap: Encore Capital Gr Q4 Earnings
Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 18.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.14.
Revenue was up $25.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 9.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encore Capital Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|2.07
|1.86
|2.13
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|3.31
|2.97
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|371.66M
|373.92M
|377.37M
|375.25M
|Revenue Actual
|412.62M
|427.74M
|416.84M
|382.61M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings