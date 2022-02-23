 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Inari Medical Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Inari Medical Q4 Earnings

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inari Medical missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $34.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inari Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.11 0.08 0.05 0.01
EPS Actual -0.06 0.07 0.13 0.13
Revenue Estimate 63.03M 59.65M 55.13M 41.08M
Revenue Actual 72.92M 63.45M 57.40M 48.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NARI)

Inari Medical Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Guides FY22 Sales Above Consensus
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kodiak Sinks On Adverse Study Outcome, Marinus Flags Delay In Clinical Trial, Mainz Biomed Gains On Positive Regulatory Development
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
A Preview Of Inari Medical's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings