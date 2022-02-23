Recap: Inari Medical Q4 Earnings
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inari Medical missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $34.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inari Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.05
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|0.07
|0.13
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|63.03M
|59.65M
|55.13M
|41.08M
|Revenue Actual
|72.92M
|63.45M
|57.40M
|48.61M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings