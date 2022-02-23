Recap: Inari Medical Q4 Earnings

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inari Medical missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $34.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inari Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.08 0.05 0.01 EPS Actual -0.06 0.07 0.13 0.13 Revenue Estimate 63.03M 59.65M 55.13M 41.08M Revenue Actual 72.92M 63.45M 57.40M 48.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.