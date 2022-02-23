Recap: Franchise Group Q4 Earnings
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Franchise Group beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $445.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 12.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franchise Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.87
|0.85
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.16
|0.90
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|809.41M
|795.89M
|669.57M
|498.12M
|Revenue Actual
|828.83M
|862.76M
|621.35M
|496.32M
