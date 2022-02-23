Recap: Franchise Group Q4 Earnings

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franchise Group beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $445.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 12.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franchise Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.87 0.85 0.11 EPS Actual 0.97 1.16 0.90 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 809.41M 795.89M 669.57M 498.12M Revenue Actual 828.83M 862.76M 621.35M 496.32M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.