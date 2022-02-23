1Life Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
1Life Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 5.66%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.53.
Revenue was up $108.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 7.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1Life Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.2
|-0.15
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.51
|-0.3
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|125.72M
|115.67M
|116.24M
|106.62M
|Revenue Actual
|151.33M
|120.42M
|121.35M
|121.80M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings