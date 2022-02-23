Mantech Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mantech Intl beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $4.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 9.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mantech Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.87
|0.83
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.99
|0.88
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|674.93M
|664.32M
|649.37M
|628.57M
|Revenue Actual
|637.82M
|648.58M
|633.22M
|638.78M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
