Mantech Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:42pm   Comments
Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mantech Intl beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $4.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 9.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mantech Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.85 0.87 0.83 0.79
EPS Actual 1.01 0.99 0.88 0.89
Revenue Estimate 674.93M 664.32M 649.37M 628.57M
Revenue Actual 637.82M 648.58M 633.22M 638.78M

