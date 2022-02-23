Recap: Revolve Gr Q4 Earnings
Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Revolve Gr beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $99.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Revolve Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.21
|0.12
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.42
|0.30
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|214.70M
|198.87M
|156.93M
|135.60M
|Revenue Actual
|244.06M
|228.61M
|178.91M
|140.75M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings