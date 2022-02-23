 Skip to main content

Recap: Revolve Gr Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:42pm   Comments
Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Revolve Gr beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $99.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Revolve Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.21 0.12 0.11
EPS Actual 0.22 0.42 0.30 0.26
Revenue Estimate 214.70M 198.87M 156.93M 135.60M
Revenue Actual 244.06M 228.61M 178.91M 140.75M

