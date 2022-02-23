Recap: Revolve Gr Q4 Earnings

Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Revolve Gr beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $99.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Revolve Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.21 0.12 0.11 EPS Actual 0.22 0.42 0.30 0.26 Revenue Estimate 214.70M 198.87M 156.93M 135.60M Revenue Actual 244.06M 228.61M 178.91M 140.75M

