Recap: Nevro Q4 Earnings
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nevro reported in-line EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.86.
Revenue was up $6.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.87
|-0.73
|-0.84
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.87
|-0.62
|-0.85
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|91.59M
|102.70M
|85.86M
|107.43M
|Revenue Actual
|93.20M
|102.33M
|88.61M
|109.73M
