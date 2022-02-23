 Skip to main content

Recap: Nevro Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nevro reported in-line EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.86.

Revenue was up $6.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.87 -0.73 -0.84 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.87 -0.62 -0.85 -0.21
Revenue Estimate 91.59M 102.70M 85.86M 107.43M
Revenue Actual 93.20M 102.33M 88.61M 109.73M

