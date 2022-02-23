Recap: Skillz Q4 Earnings
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Skillz missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $41.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Skillz's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.21
|-0.13
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|102.31M
|88.20M
|78.58M
|62.49M
|Revenue Actual
|102.07M
|89.49M
|83.68M
|67.72M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings