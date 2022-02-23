 Skip to main content

Recap: Skillz Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Skillz missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $41.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Skillz's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.10 -0.10 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.21 -0.13 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 102.31M 88.20M 78.58M 62.49M
Revenue Actual 102.07M 89.49M 83.68M 67.72M

