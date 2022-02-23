Fidelity National Finl: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fidelity National Finl beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $1.62.
Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 0.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fidelity National Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.65
|1.42
|1.23
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|2.12
|2.06
|1.56
|2.01
|Revenue Estimate
|3.28B
|2.91B
|2.88B
|2.86B
|Revenue Actual
|3.89B
|3.85B
|3.10B
|3.77B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings