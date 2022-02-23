Five9: Q4 Earnings Insights

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Five9 beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $45.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Five9's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.14 0.13 0.23 EPS Actual 0.28 0.23 0.23 0.34 Revenue Estimate 146.53M 132.40M 122.63M 115.26M Revenue Actual 154.33M 143.78M 137.88M 127.89M

