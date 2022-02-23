Five9: Q4 Earnings Insights
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Five9 beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $45.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Five9's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.14
|0.13
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.23
|0.23
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|146.53M
|132.40M
|122.63M
|115.26M
|Revenue Actual
|154.33M
|143.78M
|137.88M
|127.89M
