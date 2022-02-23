Recap: Churchill Downs Q4 Earnings

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Churchill Downs beat estimated earnings by 15.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $86.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Churchill Downs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.47 2.52 0.56 0.27 EPS Actual 1.61 3.08 0.87 0.19 Revenue Estimate 406.76M 478.63M 287.45M 271.99M Revenue Actual 393.00M 515.10M 324.30M 278.20M

