Recap: Churchill Downs Q4 Earnings
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Churchill Downs beat estimated earnings by 15.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $86.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Churchill Downs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|2.52
|0.56
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|3.08
|0.87
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|406.76M
|478.63M
|287.45M
|271.99M
|Revenue Actual
|393.00M
|515.10M
|324.30M
|278.20M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
