NuVasive: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NuVasive missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $10.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NuVasive's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.44 0.35 0.55
EPS Actual 0.32 0.60 0.37 0.59
Revenue Estimate 291.79M 285.08M 261.77M 298.36M
Revenue Actual 270.84M 294.83M 271.25M 291.81M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NuVasive management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.05 and $2.35 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 450.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for NuVasive, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

