Louisiana-Pacific's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 9:57am   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) earned $190.00 million, a 47.8% increase from the preceding quarter. Louisiana-Pacific's sales decreased to $992.00 million, a 18.62% change since Q3. Louisiana-Pacific reached earnings of $364.00 million and sales of $1.22 billion in Q3.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, Louisiana-Pacific posted an ROIC of 28.4%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Louisiana-Pacific, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 28.4% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Louisiana-Pacific reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.24/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.02/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

