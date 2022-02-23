Eneti: Q4 Earnings Insights
Eneti (NYSE:NETI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eneti missed estimated earnings by 347.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $33.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04 which was followed by a 7.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eneti's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.21
|-0.14
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.56
|0.90
|2.75
|-0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|28.51M
|24.30M
|28.68M
|49.56M
|Revenue Actual
|34.36M
|37.65M
|59.83M
|50.05M
