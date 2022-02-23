Recap: Tupperware Brands Q4 Earnings

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was up $94.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 3.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tupperware Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.57 0.54 0.71 EPS Actual 1.19 0.95 0.82 0.14 Revenue Estimate 473.71M 460.20M 434.05M 448.99M Revenue Actual 376.90M 464.70M 460.30M 489.60M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Tupperware Brands management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.6 and $3.2 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 491.84% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Tupperware Brands, a bullish signal to many investors.

