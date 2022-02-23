 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Avanos Medical Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Avanos Medical Q4 Earnings

 

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $8.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avanos Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.23 0.18 0.22
EPS Actual 0.25 0.21 0.23 0.28
Revenue Estimate 185.34M 180.56M 175.44M 184.15M
Revenue Actual 184.10M 186.40M 180.70M 185.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVNS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kodiak Sinks On Adverse Study Outcome, Marinus Flags Delay In Clinical Trial, Mainz Biomed Gains On Positive Regulatory Development
Avanos Medical Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Avenue Tumbles On Negative Adcom Verdict, Moderna's Expanded Deal With Rovi, Gilead Takes Equity Stake In Hookipa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com