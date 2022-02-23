Recap: Avanos Medical Q4 Earnings

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $8.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avanos Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.23 0.18 0.22 EPS Actual 0.25 0.21 0.23 0.28 Revenue Estimate 185.34M 180.56M 175.44M 184.15M Revenue Actual 184.10M 186.40M 180.70M 185.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.