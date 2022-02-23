Recap: Avanos Medical Q4 Earnings
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $8.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avanos Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.23
|0.18
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.21
|0.23
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|185.34M
|180.56M
|175.44M
|184.15M
|Revenue Actual
|184.10M
|186.40M
|180.70M
|185.00M
