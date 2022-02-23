Recap: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $43.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.24
|-0.27
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.33
|-0.24
|-0.36
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|39.38M
|28.48M
|8.89M
|17.52M
|Revenue Actual
|40.99M
|49.96M
|19.06M
|4.02M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
