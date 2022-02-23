 Skip to main content

Recap: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022
Recap: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

 

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $43.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.24 -0.27 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.33 -0.24 -0.36 -0.34
Revenue Estimate 39.38M 28.48M 8.89M 17.52M
Revenue Actual 40.99M 49.96M 19.06M 4.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

