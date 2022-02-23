Recap: EVO Payments Q4 Earnings

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EVO Payments beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $16.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EVO Payments's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.17 0.12 0.21 EPS Actual 0.27 0.21 0.13 0.23 Revenue Estimate 129.75M 117.15M 104.59M 117.87M Revenue Actual 135.04M 122.23M 106.18M 116.67M

