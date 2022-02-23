Recap: EVO Payments Q4 Earnings
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EVO Payments beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $16.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EVO Payments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.17
|0.12
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.21
|0.13
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|129.75M
|117.15M
|104.59M
|117.87M
|Revenue Actual
|135.04M
|122.23M
|106.18M
|116.67M
