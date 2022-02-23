Hoegh LNG Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $133.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.38 0.40 0.44 EPS Actual 0.40 -0.04 0.61 0.46 Revenue Estimate 35.38M 35.23M 35.48M 35.83M Revenue Actual 35.60M 34.70M 34.78M 36.06M

