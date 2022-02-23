 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hoegh LNG Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Hoegh LNG Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $133.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.38 0.40 0.44
EPS Actual 0.40 -0.04 0.61 0.46
Revenue Estimate 35.38M 35.23M 35.48M 35.83M
Revenue Actual 35.60M 34.70M 34.78M 36.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HMLP)

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Hoegh LNG Partners Before The Dividend Payout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com