Hoegh LNG Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Hoegh LNG Partners missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $133.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.38
|0.40
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|-0.04
|0.61
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|35.38M
|35.23M
|35.48M
|35.83M
|Revenue Actual
|35.60M
|34.70M
|34.78M
|36.06M
