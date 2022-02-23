G1 Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
G1 Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 8.74%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-1.03.
Revenue was up $10.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G1 Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1
|-0.97
|-1.07
|-0.87
|EPS Actual
|-1
|-0.94
|-0.65
|-0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|5.18M
|2.59M
|770.00K
|4.06M
|Revenue Actual
|4.86M
|6.60M
|14.22M
|16.55M
