G1 Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G1 Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 8.74%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-1.03.

Revenue was up $10.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G1 Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1 -0.97 -1.07 -0.87 EPS Actual -1 -0.94 -0.65 -0.67 Revenue Estimate 5.18M 2.59M 770.00K 4.06M Revenue Actual 4.86M 6.60M 14.22M 16.55M

