Recap: HollyFrontier Q4 Earnings
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HollyFrontier missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $2.72 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HollyFrontier's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.52
|-0.46
|-0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|0.87
|-0.53
|-0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|3.68B
|3.29B
|2.65B
|2.46B
|Revenue Actual
|4.68B
|4.58B
|3.50B
|2.90B
