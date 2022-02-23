Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Integra Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $16.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integra Lifesciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.66 0.57 0.73 EPS Actual 0.86 0.79 0.69 0.84 Revenue Estimate 384.58M 376.01M 349.81M 388.58M Revenue Actual 386.86M 389.99M 360.07M 388.65M

