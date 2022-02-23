 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 6:37am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings

 

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Integra Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $16.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integra Lifesciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.66 0.57 0.73
EPS Actual 0.86 0.79 0.69 0.84
Revenue Estimate 384.58M 376.01M 349.81M 388.58M
Revenue Actual 386.86M 389.99M 360.07M 388.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (IART)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Integra Lifesciences
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Integra LifeSciences Reports Interim Q4 Sales Marginally Ahead Of Expectations
5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com