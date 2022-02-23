Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings
Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Integra Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $16.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Integra Lifesciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.66
|0.57
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.79
|0.69
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|384.58M
|376.01M
|349.81M
|388.58M
|Revenue Actual
|386.86M
|389.99M
|360.07M
|388.65M
