 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Overstock.com Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 6:14am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Overstock.com Q4 Earnings

 

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $71.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Overstock.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.62   0.04
EPS Actual 0.54 0.73 0.56 0.26
Revenue Estimate 682.83M 767.35M 582.35M 669.99M
Revenue Actual 689.39M 794.54M 659.86M 684.01M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Overstock Shares Surge: Why This Could Be The Beginning Of A Reversal
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 300 Points
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com