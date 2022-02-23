Recap: Overstock.com Q4 Earnings
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $71.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Overstock.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.62
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.73
|0.56
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|682.83M
|767.35M
|582.35M
|669.99M
|Revenue Actual
|689.39M
|794.54M
|659.86M
|684.01M
