Nordson: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nordson beat estimated earnings by 8.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $82.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 7.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nordson's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.09 2.06 1.64 1.06 EPS Actual 1.88 2.42 2.12 1.32 Revenue Estimate 617.45M 602.66M 547.98M 509.88M Revenue Actual 599.25M 646.86M 589.54M 526.57M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Nordson management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.2 and $2.3 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 8.7% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Nordson, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.