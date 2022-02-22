Recap: Agora Q4 Earnings
Agora (NASDAQ:API) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agora beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agora's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|39.89M
|43.27M
|36.67M
|31.04M
|Revenue Actual
|45.04M
|42.33M
|40.23M
|33.25M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings