Recap: Agora Q4 Earnings

Agora (NASDAQ:API) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Agora beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agora's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.06 -0.01 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 39.89M 43.27M 36.67M 31.04M Revenue Actual 45.04M 42.33M 40.23M 33.25M

