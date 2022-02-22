Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q4 Earnings
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $3.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apollo Endosurgery's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.20
|-0.22
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.17
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|15.47M
|13.67M
|11.71M
|11.01M
|Revenue Actual
|16.35M
|16.61M
|13.86M
|12.86M
