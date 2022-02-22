Recap: Laredo Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Laredo Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 4.51%, reporting an EPS of $3.39 versus an estimate of $3.55.
Revenue was up $282.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.71 which was followed by a 2.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Laredo Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.55
|2.94
|1.75
|3.19
|EPS Actual
|1.84
|1.71
|1.69
|3.22
|Revenue Estimate
|290.77M
|223.88M
|198.34M
|187.76M
|Revenue Actual
|379.25M
|294.37M
|250.23M
|188.06M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings