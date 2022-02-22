 Skip to main content

Recap: Laredo Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 5:26pm   Comments
Recap: Laredo Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Laredo Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 4.51%, reporting an EPS of $3.39 versus an estimate of $3.55.

Revenue was up $282.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.71 which was followed by a 2.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Laredo Petroleum's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.55 2.94 1.75 3.19
EPS Actual 1.84 1.71 1.69 3.22
Revenue Estimate 290.77M 223.88M 198.34M 187.76M
Revenue Actual 379.25M 294.37M 250.23M 188.06M

