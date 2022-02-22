John Bean Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
John Bean Technologies missed estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was up $58.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|1
|0.78
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.19
|0.90
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|494.92M
|452.96M
|418.71M
|426.26M
|Revenue Actual
|477.40M
|475.50M
|417.80M
|439.40M
