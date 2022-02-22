John Bean Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Bean Technologies missed estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $1.11.

Revenue was up $58.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.18 1 0.78 0.89 EPS Actual 1.02 1.19 0.90 1.02 Revenue Estimate 494.92M 452.96M 418.71M 426.26M Revenue Actual 477.40M 475.50M 417.80M 439.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.