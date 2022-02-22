 Skip to main content

Recap: Maxar Technologies Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 5:16pm   Comments
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Maxar Technologies beat estimated earnings by 1242.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 17.86% increase in the share price the next day.

 

