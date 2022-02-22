Tandem Diabetes Care: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $41.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.08 -0.16 0.12 EPS Actual 0.09 0.06 -0.08 0.22 Revenue Estimate 171.41M 143.63M 121.96M 141.58M Revenue Actual 179.63M 172.14M 141.04M 168.06M

