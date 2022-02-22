Tandem Diabetes Care: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tandem Diabetes Care missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $41.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|-0.08
|-0.16
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.06
|-0.08
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|171.41M
|143.63M
|121.96M
|141.58M
|Revenue Actual
|179.63M
|172.14M
|141.04M
|168.06M
