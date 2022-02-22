 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TravelCenters Of America: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
TravelCenters Of America: Q4 Earnings Insights

TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings TravelCenters Of America beat estimated

TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TravelCenters Of America beat estimated earnings by 368.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $747.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 8.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TravelCenters Of America's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.17 0.26 -0.72 -0.26
EPS Actual 1.52 2.08 -0.37 -0.28
Revenue Estimate 1.95B 1.75B 1.41B 1.21B
Revenue Actual 1.94B 1.83B 1.53B 1.29B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings Small Cap