TravelCenters Of America: Q4 Earnings Insights
TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TravelCenters Of America beat estimated earnings by 368.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $747.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 8.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TravelCenters Of America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|0.26
|-0.72
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|2.08
|-0.37
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|1.95B
|1.75B
|1.41B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.94B
|1.83B
|1.53B
|1.29B
