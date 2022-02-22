Recap: Blackbaud Q4 Earnings
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blackbaud beat estimated earnings by 10.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $5.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 14.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackbaud's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.72
|0.62
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.82
|0.68
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|219.18M
|225.43M
|215.90M
|228.40M
|Revenue Actual
|231.22M
|229.44M
|219.19M
|242.61M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings