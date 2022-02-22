Recap: Blackbaud Q4 Earnings

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blackbaud beat estimated earnings by 10.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $5.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 14.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blackbaud's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.72 0.62 0.71 EPS Actual 0.78 0.82 0.68 0.85 Revenue Estimate 219.18M 225.43M 215.90M 228.40M Revenue Actual 231.22M 229.44M 219.19M 242.61M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.