Recap: Kratos Defense & Security Q4 Earnings
Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kratos Defense & Security beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $5.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kratos Defense & Security's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|203.99M
|198.95M
|189.80M
|217.15M
|Revenue Actual
|200.60M
|205.10M
|194.20M
|206.40M
