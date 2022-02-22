Recap: Kratos Defense & Security Q4 Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $5.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kratos Defense & Security's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.05 0.10 EPS Actual 0.09 0.06 0.06 0.08 Revenue Estimate 203.99M 198.95M 189.80M 217.15M Revenue Actual 200.60M 205.10M 194.20M 206.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.