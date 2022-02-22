 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: LSB Industries
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LSB Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

LSB Industries bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 9.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.26 0.31 -0.48 -0.89
EPS Actual 0.07 0.09 -0.82 -1.12
Price Change % -9.95% 4.38% -0.47% 4.24%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of LSB Industries were trading at $12.09 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 253.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

