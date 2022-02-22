Recap: Crestwood Equity Partners Q4 Earnings
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Crestwood Equity Partners beat estimated earnings by 132.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $725.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.13 which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crestwood Equity Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.04
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|-1.03
|-1
|-0.86
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|905.21M
|760.09M
|1.23B
|683.56M
|Revenue Actual
|1.23B
|929.60M
|1.03B
|654.50M
