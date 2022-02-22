Recap: Crestwood Equity Partners Q4 Earnings

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crestwood Equity Partners beat estimated earnings by 132.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $725.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.13 which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crestwood Equity Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.04 0.36 EPS Actual -1.03 -1 -0.86 0.03 Revenue Estimate 905.21M 760.09M 1.23B 683.56M Revenue Actual 1.23B 929.60M 1.03B 654.50M

