NexTier Oilfield: Q4 Earnings Insights
NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NexTier Oilfield beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $294.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NexTier Oilfield's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.15
|-0.29
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.19
|-0.23
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|404.24M
|292.58M
|237.62M
|192.65M
|Revenue Actual
|393.16M
|292.14M
|228.40M
|215.05M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News