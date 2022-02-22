 Skip to main content

NexTier Oilfield: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:32am   Comments
NexTier Oilfield: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NexTier Oilfield beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $294.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NexTier Oilfield's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.29 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.19 -0.23 -0.30
Revenue Estimate 404.24M 292.58M 237.62M 192.65M
Revenue Actual 393.16M 292.14M 228.40M 215.05M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

