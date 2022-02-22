NexTier Oilfield: Q4 Earnings Insights

NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NexTier Oilfield beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $294.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NexTier Oilfield's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.29 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.19 -0.23 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 404.24M 292.58M 237.62M 192.65M Revenue Actual 393.16M 292.14M 228.40M 215.05M

