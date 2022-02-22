Unisys: Q4 Earnings Insights
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unisys beat estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $37.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 18.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unisys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.33
|0.40
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.68
|0.46
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|499.42M
|485.57M
|505.70M
|556.17M
|Revenue Actual
|488.00M
|517.30M
|509.80M
|576.90M
