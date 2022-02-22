Unisys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unisys beat estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $37.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 18.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unisys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.33 0.40 0.45 EPS Actual 0.10 0.68 0.46 0.73 Revenue Estimate 499.42M 485.57M 505.70M 556.17M Revenue Actual 488.00M 517.30M 509.80M 576.90M

