Recap: Masonite International Q4 Earnings
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.94.
Revenue was up $17.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Masonite International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|2.09
|1.77
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|1.99
|2.23
|1.93
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|675.04M
|634.48M
|602.13M
|573.38M
|Revenue Actual
|652.21M
|662.41M
|646.34M
|618.54M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News