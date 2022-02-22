Recap: Masonite International Q4 Earnings

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.94.

Revenue was up $17.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masonite International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.87 2.09 1.77 1.17 EPS Actual 1.99 2.23 1.93 1.26 Revenue Estimate 675.04M 634.48M 602.13M 573.38M Revenue Actual 652.21M 662.41M 646.34M 618.54M

