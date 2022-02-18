 Skip to main content

Looking Into Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:53am   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) earned $176.74 million, a 47.86% increase from the preceding quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs also posted a total of $1.16 billion in sales, a 14.47% increase since Q3. In Q3, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs earned $119.53 million, and total sales reached $1.02 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs posted an ROIC of 3.67%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.67% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs reported Q4 earnings per share at $7.05/share, which beat analyst predictions of $6.14/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

