 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Williams Companies's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Williams Companies's Earnings: A Preview

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Williams Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Williams Companies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Williams Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.31
EPS Actual 0.34 0.27 0.35 0.31
Price Change % -0.53% 0.72% -0.77% 4.06%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies were trading at $29.69 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (WMB)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Amid Increasing Russia-Ukraine Tensions
5 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2022
Williams Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2022
A Look Into Williams Companies Price Over Earnings
What Does Williams Companies Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings