R.R.Donnelley & Sons: Q4 Earnings Insights
R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
R.R.Donnelley & Sons missed estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $28.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at R.R.Donnelley & Sons's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.15
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.07
|0.08
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|1.19B
|1.12B
|1.12B
|1.16B
|Revenue Actual
|1.27B
|1.15B
|1.17B
|1.35B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
