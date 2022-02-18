Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings
SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SJW Gr missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SJW Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.65
|0.16
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.69
|0.09
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|186.95M
|154.53M
|119.50M
|130.00M
|Revenue Actual
|166.92M
|152.24M
|114.78M
|135.70M
