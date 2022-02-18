 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:52am   Comments
Share:
Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings

 

SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SJW Gr missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SJW Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.74 0.65 0.16 0.35
EPS Actual 0.64 0.69 0.09 0.46
Revenue Estimate 186.95M 154.53M 119.50M 130.00M
Revenue Actual 166.92M 152.24M 114.78M 135.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SJW)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Earnings Outlook For SJW Gr
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Following Friday's Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com