Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings

SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SJW Gr missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SJW Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.65 0.16 0.35 EPS Actual 0.64 0.69 0.09 0.46 Revenue Estimate 186.95M 154.53M 119.50M 130.00M Revenue Actual 166.92M 152.24M 114.78M 135.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.