Globus Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Globus Medical beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $16.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globus Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.44 0.37 0.51 EPS Actual 0.50 0.56 0.49 0.58 Revenue Estimate 228.35M 224.64M 198.39M 231.22M Revenue Actual 229.72M 251.02M 227.34M 233.44M

