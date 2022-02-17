Globus Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Globus Medical beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $16.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Globus Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.44
|0.37
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.56
|0.49
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|228.35M
|224.64M
|198.39M
|231.22M
|Revenue Actual
|229.72M
|251.02M
|227.34M
|233.44M
